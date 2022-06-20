Online mall puts Māori products front and centre

A new website and retail gallery cataloguing the top Māori-made products from across the motu has launched, just in time for Matariki.

www.konei.nz was created by indigenous business accelerator (Ngahere Communities) alongside online shopping giant Shopify, to help Māori producers showcase and sell their products.

For the next week the top 50 products, as voted by the public will also be showcased in real life in a pop-up store in Manukau.

“Sometimes as a shopper, it’s hard to find what you are looking for but we have it all here in one physical location and online,” Ngahere Communities chief executive Mel Tautalanoa (Ngāti Whātua, Ngāti Whakaue) says.

The store features everything from cosmetics to clothing, jewellery to artwork, with creators as far south as Rakiura / Stewart Island and as far north as Te Rerenga Wairua.

“We aren’t just focused on the purchasing aspect but also want to share the art of creating and enhancing knowledge during Matariki,” Tautalanoa says.

Attracting attention

“There will be a variety of Matariki-themed in-person workshops for the public including gardening, harakeke (flax) weaving and learning about maramataka (the Māori lunar calendar) as well as celebrating te reo Māori through play with Kura Rēhia & Kaupapa the Board Game."

Tasmyn Roach (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Raukawa, Waikato) of Awhi Company is one of those in the top 50 with her muslin wraps and baby blankets that either integrate Te Reo Māori, Matauranga Māori or both, she says the advantages of getting her products in front of more people is huge.

“We are honoured to be celebrated in this way and excited to be part of the retail gallery experience with other amazing Māori businesses,” Roach says.

The Māori economy has grown from $16 billion to $70 billion in the past 20 years, becoming one of the fastest-growing sectors of the economy. The Māori asset base has also been growing at nearly 10 per cent a year.

Inez White (Te Arawa) from Shopify says the Konei.nz partnership is part of a broader strategy recognising the limitless potential of indigenous creators but who often the lack of resources to get their products in front of consumers.

“We see this as an opportunity to create events for indigenous businesses to add energy, attract attention and raise brand awareness. Our platform is ultimately about connection,” she says.

The top 50 products as voted by the public can be viewed and bought in person at 2 Osterley Way, Manukau between now and June 25, or online at konei.nz