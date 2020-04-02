Online petition demands Government open unoccupied houses to homeless

An online petition with 84,000 signatures wants the Govt to buy unoccupied homes for the homeless.

The petition is being presented to the Green Party.

ActionStation Organiser Kassie Hartendorp says with more than 40,000 homeless she wants the Govt to buy unoccupied homes to house them. She also wants emergency housing to be available at no cost.

A second petition will also be presented to the Greens calling on the Govt to suspend rent and mortgage payments immediately in response to COVID-19.

The Govt has a six month rent freeze in place but Avaaz Campaigner Antonia Staats 10,700 signatories want the suspensions to help people weather the COVID-19 lockdown.

There are claims some property management companies are loading renters with debt with 'pay later' arrangements.