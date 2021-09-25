Online resource aims to help whānau with online literacy

An online resource is hoping to level the playing field when it comes to online literacy, especially for kuia and kaumātua.

Kanorau Digital, which runs out of Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, aims to support whānau to get online safely, navigate websites and use apps on mobile phones, through workshops in the community and online.

“We came about last year during the Covid lockdown," says Kanorau digital coach Mali Tavita.

"It really highlighted the fact that the internet is our new normal, and the need to know how to access necessary services, such as banking and online shopping."

With digital technology continuing to evolve at a rapid pace, especially in the past 18 months, statistics have shown that 20 percent of the population are falling significantly behind when it comes to digital competency and, in turn, the economic and social benefits of technology.

“Kanorau is for everyone that needs these digital skills but usually it is an older group, our kuia and our koro, that do enjoy coming in, and we also have a few rangatahi that have benefited from our course,” says Tavita.