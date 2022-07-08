Online trade the future for Māori products

An online platform created in 2020 to promote Māori sole traders, business owners, contractors and self-employed is supporting pakihi Māori to access digital support services so that they can move to online trading.

The Buy Māori Made platform has more than 137,000 members, with more than 1,000 pakihi actively promoting their products and services on a daily basis.

Buy Māori Made founder Michelle Paki says, “I think being Maori is your business model, and, if you are operating your pakihi with Māori values, then you are doing something that is true to yourself.

“I always say business is a pathway to tino rangatiratanga. It's up to you whether you succeed or fail.

“We are trying to build a brand that talks to Māori authenticity and Māori values - a brand that truly reflects what is important to us as Māori."

Paki is about to launch the "Buy Māori Made Online Store", so more Māori businesses can be supported to trade online, boost their digital skills and provide new opportunities for start-up companies.

Business management confidence

Paki says, “There is a little bit of fear going into business and a lot of our pakihi are really good at what they do, like raranga and whakairo but, where they lack confidence, is the business management side of things.”

The Facebook platform of Buy Māori Made has seen continual growth and has driven well over $5 million in sales to whanau-owned Maori businesses, based not only in Aotearoa but also around the globe.

The new online platform, which will go live next month, will make it easier for buyers to access Maori business products and services that have been verified.

"We have achieved our first goal, to prove there is a market for "Māori-made" products,” Paki says.

“Now we want to up the quality and access and grow our global brand."

“What the platform has thrown up is that there are many pakihi out there that still haven't transitioned to e-commerce.

Making business easy

“We want to support that transition and will partner with agencies like MBIE, which provides Digital Boost programmes and other support services.”

Paki says it's all about making business easy and effective.

“I know it's really hard for our people sometimes but it’s getting important to get a handle on your numbers and financials. Also, think about using the online tools available to promote and market your business."

More than three thousand new members join Buy Māori Made each month with the goal of selling their products to people in Aotearoa and around the world.