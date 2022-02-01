Online Waitangi commemorations win support from Te Kahu o Taonui

As Omicron looms over the country and mass events are unable to go ahead, commemorations for Waitangi Day have been changed into an online virtual experience instead.

The Waitangi National Trust and Te Tii Marae in Waitangi decided to not hold any in-person events during Waitangi Week 2022 due to their inability to host a safe and practical event under the Covid-19 Traffic Light System.

It's a move that is being fully backed by Te Kahu o Taonui, the Northland iwi leaders' collective. Chairman Harry Burkhardt says he appreciates that it was a decision that was not made lightly and backs all precautions taken to keep people and the rohe safe.

“We trust that a virtual experience will be a much safer and more enjoyable way to celebrate Waitangi for our whānau, hapū and Iwi in these challenging times," Burkhardt says.

The National Iwi Chairs Forum, hosted by Ngāti Wai between February 2 and 4, will be conducted online via Zoom. Te Poari o Ngāti Wai chief executive Huhana Lyndon says, “We planned to host Ngā Iwi o Te Tai Tokerau face to face at Waitangi this year while hosting the Iwi Chairs Forum online but, with the Omicron virus at our rohe doorstep we elected to go totally online for safety.”

The National Iwi Chairs Forum is an opportunity for iwi chairs to connect and plan with the best interests of whānau at the core. Te Iwi o Ngāti Wai will share its kaupapa of this year’s forum: Ngā Waiwhakaataata o Ngāti Wai – the reflective waters of Ngāti Wai. Reflecting on our past moving forward into the future.

Some cabinet ministers will also attend the forum online.