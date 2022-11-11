Opinion: One of the heroes of RWC 2021 won't be on the field this weekend

A review of the Black Ferns' culture and performance almost a year ago after Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate went public with concerns about the team environment will see her go down as the unsung hero of the resurgent reigning world champions.

The Black Ferns will go into this weekend's Rugby World Cup final as the underdogs, which is surprising considering the superstars on offer, and playing at a sold-out Eden Park.

Considering the position the reigning world champions were in 12 months ago, making the final is a feat. In the semi-final, they sneaked past a French team that demolished them last year.

They now face an English side on a 30-game winning streak, which includes a 43-12 and a 56-15 trouncing of the Black Ferns in a disastrous northern tour at the end of last year.

That review led to a massive overhaul. Glenn Moore stepped down as the coach, and the brains trust of Wayne Smith, Sir Graham Henry, Whitney Hansen and Alan Bunting was brought in. Team culture changed with laughter, music and dance being as important aspects of the teams' preparation as training and analysis.

Former Black Ferns captain and New Zealand Rugby Board director Farah Palmer has said the tour has turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as the Ferns have created a brand of rugby that has excited a nation, and created a buzz for women's rugby never before seen in Aotearoa.

'Would never be paid, irrelevant'

As Ruby Tui highlighted in a media conference on Thursday, it was only 12 years ago that women’s rugby players were told they would never be paid, they would never play in stadiums larger than 5000 capacity and women’s rugby was irrelevant. “Twelve years later, Eden Park is sold out, bro!” she said about the prospect of 45,000 fans packing out the iconic Auckland stadium.

Social media has been lit up this week with talk about the Black Ferns and the Rugby World Cup and, as Kendra Cocksedge, who retires at the final whistle after 15 years' service said this week, people are recognising the players in the street now and asking for photos and autographs.

The grand final has become of such interest to many, well on my social media pages at the very least, that the All Blacks game against Scotland has gone under the radar – something else that would never be imagined in previous years.

Win, lose or otherwise on Saturday night the Black Ferns have shown over the past six weeks that the women's game has a presence in the rugby landscape. The challenge now for Aotearoa, and the game's administrators is to capitalise on the growth and popularity of women’s rugby over the past six weeks.

And as we settle in to watch the game on Saturday night, let's remember the crucial role Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate has played getting to this moment.