Ōpōtiki Harbour development halted by council vote

The $100 million redevelopment of Ōpōtiki Harbour was approved in 2020 as a result of a $79.4 million central government investment. Photo / Supplied

The new Ōpōtiki District Council has voted to halt all construction of its $100 million Harbour redevelopment.

The redevelopment plan was approved and implemented by the previous council. On September 27, four councillors failed to reach an agreement on the master plan, one of whom was David Moore, who is now mayor of Ōpōtiki.

As late as the mid-1960s, Ōpōtiki harbour was a pivotal part of the district's transportation infrastructure. Ōpōtiki has 160 kilometers of coastline and thousands of hectares of highly productive seawater, allowing for aquaculture expansion.

The $100 million redevelopment was approved in 2020 as a result of a $79.4 million central government investment. The funding is part of New Zealand's $12 billion Upgrade Programme, that aims to make Ōpōtiki a major hub to service marine-related industries, and build on existing aquaculture investments.

The motion to halt all work on the master plan was supported by four councillors: Shona Browne, Tom Brooks, Barry Howe, and Mayor Moore. Councillors Steve Nelson and Dean Peterson abstained from voting due to a conflict of interest, as both are shareholders in Whakatōhea Mussels.

The development was expected to be completed by December 2023, but council will now retable the plans in the New Year.