The Tauranga City Council has voted to establish Māori wards. This decision was celebrated by many but is the plan really going to have a major positive impact for Māori?

Given the divided opinions on the impact having a Māori seat would have, one of the four councillors who voted against having a Māori seat on the council thinks the whole idea of the seat is flawed. This is what controversial councillor Andrew Hollis has to say.