Ōrākei Marae shutdown over as police investigate gunshots at Sofitel

Ōrākei Marae on Auckland’s Waitematā Harbour waterfront was put into lockdown as armed police cordoned off an area nearby this morning and the Police Eagle helicopter hovered overhead.

That followed a firearms incident in the Viaduct Harbour Sofitel hotel lobby only hours ago.

A large number of police have now left from the end of Kitemoana St, Ōrākei, after a raid there forced the nearby marae into lockdown.

Earlier, three masked men, dressed in black, were seen running from the Sofitel at Viaduct Harbour after two gunshots were fired in what was believed to the hotel lobby.

Police responded in large numbers at about 10am, rushing to the scene.

Ambulances also appeared but left again. Armed police have stayed at the hotel.

No injuries were reported following the incident shortly after 9am.

Gunshot discussions

One person police found near the Sofitel at the scene is "assisting police with their enquiries."

Two people at the Orakei house are also talking to police.

Police say they are working hard to establish what exactly has taken place and will provide a further update when one becomes available.

Today's Auckland police events include police arresting five men following a police search of a Murrays Bay address on Sunrise Avenue yesterday where a revolver, ammunition and explosives were found.

All five men - aged 22, 23, 27, 31 and 33 - are members of motorcycle gangs.

All five men have been charged in relation to the unlawful possession of explosives. One has further been charged with unlawful possession of a pistol and ammunition.

They are due to appear in the North Shore District Court today.