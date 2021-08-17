Oranga Tamariki Chief takes Health Leave

Sir Wira Gardiner the acting Chief Executive of embattled Child Welfare Ministry Oranga Tamariki has taken a leave of absence for ‘health reasons’.

Chappie Te Kani, Oranga Tamariki’s acting deputy Chief Executive for governance and engagement has taken over as acting Chief Executive of the department.

Sir Wira Gardiner was Lieutenant-Colonel of the military and a founding member of the Waitangi Tribunal, he was handpicked by the government on March 1 to reform the organization after a series of scandals involving the uplift of Māori babies and mistreatment of children in state care.

Te Kani says Gardiner’s whanau have requested privacy.

“I advised all Oranga Tamariki staff, and I know that they join me in wishing Sir Wira and his whānau well." He said.