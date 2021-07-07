Oranga Tamariki devolution hits a snag

A difference of opinion has emerged between groups charged with advancing changes to Oranga Tamariki.

This year the Waitangi Tribunal released its findings on WAI 2195, the urgent inquiry into Oranga Tamariki named He Pāharakeke, He Rito Whakakīkī Whāruarua. In that report, it recommended all concerned parties create a group that would lead the changes to be made at Oranga Tamariki.

Doctor Rāwiri Waretini-Karena is a member of the lead claimants group. Along with the Māori governance group, his group was given the responsibility to begin to make changes that would better look after Māori children.

"It was about the Māori governance group and the lead claimants taking the lead in the transformative process and the tribunal also recommended the Crown step back."

But the lead claimants believe they have not been given a proper chance.

"What continues to be missing are the voices and the experiences of the lead claimants," he said.

Pre-empted

Instead, the Minister for Children appointed a Māori governance group to begin the devolution.

"The Crown pre-empted this process. It didn't wait for the Waitangi Tribunal recommendations to come out. They set up the group with the advisory board in February and, as far as we are concerned, they are another Crown entity."

But Matthew Tukai, who chairs the minister's advisory board, says he is focused on change.

"We are all after the same thing, My primary concern is not what all the adults might be doing up here in this leadership group, or this rōpū. My primary concern is the 5,400 children who are currently in the care of the system."

Waretini-Kārena says that is very short-sighted and misses taking lessons from the past and applying them to the future.

"The majority of the lead claimants are either PhD doctors or PhD candidates, so have done a lot of research in the area of Oranga Tamariki, the adoption acts andMāori experience of historical trauma."

Te Ao Marama asked the Māori governance group led by Lady Tūreiti Moxon for comment but no one was available.