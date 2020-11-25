Oranga Tamariki Grainne Moss CEO on structural racism in her agency

By Te Ao - Māori News

"The structural racism that exists in the care and protection system reflects broader society and has also meant more tamariki Māori being reported to it."

That from the chief executive of oOranga Tamariki, Grainne Moss, reading a statement to the Waitangi Tribunal today.

