Oranga Tamariki staff to strike

Oranga Tamariki staff have voted to strike on four Fridays, starting from October 28, after turning down a pay offer from management.

PSA lead organiser Joe McCrory says tamariki, rangatahi and whānau will lose "the vital support they need" if vacancies and staff struggles continue. He says staff need a real cost of living increase, and support for safer workloads.

"Oranga Tamariki will not successfully fulfil its purpose without addressing the elephants in the room - soaring vacancies, withholding recruitment, and failing to retain experienced kaimahi."

PSA hinonga māngai Māori (national rūnanga conveyor) Bronny Pegler (Ngāti Kahungunu) claims Oranga Tamariki will find it difficult to continue providing communities with essential support if there is no investment in staff. She also says te reo me ōna tikanga and cultural leave is long overdue too.

"Our hope is that management comes back with a better offer before the strike action is needed."