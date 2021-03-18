Oranga Tamariki takes in 15-year-old deportee from Australia

Oranga Tamariki and the New Zealand Police are being applauded for their response and care for a 15-year old minor who was deported back to Aotearoa from Australia.

The youth is reportedly doing well in a managed isolation hotel with approved caregivers.

Oranga Tamariki Minister Kelvin Davis says the main priority at present is the welfare of the boy.

"Ko te mea nui ki ahau ko Oranga Tamariki e tiaki ana i tēnei tamaiti aianei i a ia i roto i te hotera te MIQ. Tana putanga atu, mā Oranga Tamariki tonu ia e manaaki e tiaki."

(The most important thing is that Oranga Tamariki is looking after him while he is in a hotel in managed isolation quarantine. When he is released, Oranga Tamariki will continue to care for him and support him.)

Meanwhile, Human Rights Commissioner Meng Foon is committed to getting this teenage deportation case sorted out.

“Me kokiritia me akiakitia te kaupapa ki te komihana whakatika tāngata o Ahitereiria.”

(I'll start those conversations with the Human Rights Commission in Australia)