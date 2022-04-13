Orange lights are on for Aotearoa

Today's Traffic Light System review will see the whole of Aotearoa move into Orange from 11:59pm tonight, just in time for Easter Weekend and school holidays.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed the moves moments ago at the 1pm standup from Parliament, which was meant to be announced tomorrow but was brought forward to today.

"Right across the country, the evidence is clear the actions we have sustained mean that we are now coming off the peak and we're now well on the other side of it," Hipkins says.

At orange, there are no outdoor or indoor capacity limits, and the seated and separated rule for hospitality businesses is removed. Face masks are to be encouraged when people are out and about, especially in public facilities like libraries. The same applies for those at school, with further guidance being provided to schools if an outbreak occurs .

Face masks are still required for workers at some gatherings and events and those who work in close-proximity businesses.

The next review ofthe Traffic Light settings will be in mid-May before the winter months begin.