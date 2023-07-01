Orange Sky goes green on vehicle upgrades to help homeless

Not-for-profit Orange Sky has announced an even greener upgrade to its fleet of hybrid laundry and shower vans to help more people experiencing homelessness or hardship.

The upgrade includes four vans being converted into eco-friendly vehicles, complete with solar-powered equipment and batter banks, and the installation of their Waru Dryer – the first clothes dryer to use fuel-powered air heaters and solar-powered batteries.

Orange Sky says it will result in a reduction in electricity consumption by up to 90 percent per shift and is expected to reduce greenhouse gases by up to 70 percent.

Senior fundraising manager Katie Hart says the upgrade could not come at a better time as winter has arrived.

“[The] cost of living is rising; people are struggling to make ends meet, so the most vulnerable in our community are hit the hardest when we feel these rising costs. We just want to be there to help anybody and anybody who is facing hardship.

Expansion coming

“We’ve had some awesome support to help us upgrade these vans to make sure these can be the most reliable, so we can go out and help more people.”

Orange Sky has done more than 15,625 loads of laundry, given 8,748 warm showers, and engaged in more than 24,563 hours of sincere, judgment-free discussion with communities since its start in 2018.

More than 250 volunteers work for Orange Sky across Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, and Christchurch, with plans for expansion.

“We did some work recently looking at the need across Aotearoa. What we’re planning to do is have a look at how we can launch something new next year.

“It’s not where, it’s when we have that capability to do that.”