Oriini Kaipara's face used in Instagram 'scam' advertising

Oriini Kaipara has warned her Instagram followers not to fall victim to scam advertising using her face and name. Photo / Oriini Kaipara via Instagram

By Amberleigh Jack

Oriini Kaipara is warning her 59,000 Instagram followers not to fall victim to “scam” advertising using her face to sell weightloss products or promote gambling.

She wrote about one recent advert, “that’s not my voice nor is that creepy hand mine”.

The former Newshub Nation presenter posted a selection of images that appear to show her promoting, and giving testimonial for, weightloss ketogenic gummies. She also posted a video which uses her name and images to promote the product.

The video features a fake voiceover which said, “h]Hello, I’m Oriini Kaipara ... I recommend [this product] very much.”

She also shared an advertisement for a gambling website which had superimposed her face into the ad.

“I’m one of a few women who’ve had our photos and videos ripped off and used without permission or knowledge to promote this stupid product that reckons you’ll lose weight by eating keto gummies,” she wrote in the caption this week.

“DO NOT BUY THEM‼️ That’s not my voice nor is that creepy hand mine.”

She continued that it was “pretty stink” to be targeted by scammers who then attempt to target the presenter’s followers. She told her followers she was sorry if they had fallen victim to the scam, and hoped people were able to get their money back if so.

Kaipara continued she rarely promotes any products, adding “If I do it will almost always be a Māori or indigenous initiative and not something that is ‘too good to be true’.” She said she does not promote anything that “harms our communities” such as gambling.

“Please report these ads where you can. It’s hard to get them pulled down and hold those responsible to account. The only other option I have in my control is to warn you that it is a scam and don’t click on it,” she wrote.

Kaipara made history in 2019 as the first woman with a moko kauae to anchor a mainstream news bulletin with Newshub.

In 2021 the Newshub presenter, who is of Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Rangitihi and Ngāi Tūhoe descent, made headlines again as she took over anchoring the 6pm news in place of Melissa Chan-Green and Mike McRoberts over the Christmas break.

Kaipara has been approached for comment.

-Stuff