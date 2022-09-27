Oscar nomination a nod to the suffering in Muru - director

Tearepa Kahi says his latest film, Muru, being submitted to the Academy Awards is an acknowledgement of the communities it is set in as much as the film itself.

The film about the 2007 'Terror Raids' in Te Urewera is continuing to win critical acclaim in Aotearoa and around the world including being the one film Aotearoa can nominate for the best international film award at next year's Oscar Awards.

Kahi, the film's director, told teaomaori.news the close relationship he and his production crew, including his wife Reikura, formed with the communities of Ruatoki and Waimana was crucial in the film's success so far.

"Ko tēnei ākau, he ākau roa. E hia hoki ngā hua kua puta mai i roto i ngā tau. I kī pai te WhakaMax i Whakatāne i a Mataatua Waka.

"Ka taka mai te kapa he aha te ngako o tēnei kiriata. I rere mai te roimata, i tuku mai ngā here hoki, i taka mai te kapa, ehara nō Tame te hē. Ehara nō Tūhoe te hē, e mōhio tātou nō wai te hē, engari ka puta mai i te kiriata he ara whakamua."

(This has been a very long journey. But it has been rewarding. When we released the film to them, they packed out the WhakaMax in Whakatāne. That's when it really dawned on us. Tears flowed, and the suffering subsided and it really became clear that Tame was not at fault, nor was Tūhoe. We all know who was but the great thing about this movie is it has provided a way forward.)



Submitting Muru to the filmmaking elites.

Welcomed by Canada's indigenous peoples

Muru, which stars Cliff Curtis, Tame Iti, Simone Kessell, Jay Ryan and Manu Bennett, recently appeared at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada. Kahi says the film was received well by Canada's indigenous peoples at the festival.

"I te mutunga o te rere mai o te kiriata i pūpū ake ko ngā karanga i a rātou, koirā te mea i pāorooro ai te whare i te karanga mai o rātou e whakaae ana, e rongo ana i te mamae. Ko a tātou mamae, kei a rātou hoki te noho raro i te mana whakahaere o te kāwanatanga o reira, arā ko taua āhuatanga tonu.

"He nui ngā hononga, engari ko te mea i pūpū ake nei ko te aroha ki a tātou, ko te rongo i te reo o te whārua , ko te kite mai i ngā hononga o te hapori - kaumātua ki te mokopuna me te mahi tānoanoa o te pirihimana. Nō reira kua whanaunga tahi tātou i runga i tēnei kiriata."

(When the film finished, the indigenous people there filled the theatre with sound, they understood and felt the mamae of the film. What we have suffered and endured they have too. They also live under the control of their government and the circumstances that brings. We have a lot of similarities but what is special is the love they showed for us, but also their hearing the reo of Tūhoe and the connections within those communities, especially inter-generational, and of course the persecution by police. So we become closer to those people because of this film.)

The Foreign Language Film Award Committee will now consider the film along with all other nominated films before deciding five finalists.

In the meantime, Muru will be released in Australian cinemas on October 13, two days before the 15th anniversary of the events in Te Urewera. Kahi says the significance of that date was chosen by Tame Iti but just as importantly he believes it's an opportunity for Māori in Australia to unite.