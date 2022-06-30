Oscars invite for filmmaker Briar Grace-Smith

Photo / NZME

Award-winning playwright and filmmaker Briar Grace-Smith (ONZM) has received the latest in a series of accolades for her work, having been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The academy is the organisation behind the annual Oscars film awards, with membership determined exclusively by existing members, typically titans of Film and TV in their own right.

The filmmaker is one of 6 high-profile indigenous nominees to be invited into the fold in 2022.

Grace-Smith (Ngāti Wai, Ngā Puhi) was nominated for her directorial role in the 2021 drama ‘Cousins’ and her 2017 film ‘Waru’; although her credits span two decades, across stage and screen.

Nga Pou Wahine, her first major play earned her the Bruce Mason Playwriting Award in 1995.

Her later plays Purapurawhetu and When Sun and Moon Collide went on to be televised as feature-length televisual productions starring film and TV heavyweights like Rawiri Paratene and Keisha Castle-Hughes.

Grace-Smith co-wrote Billy, a tele-feature about the life of comedian Billy T James, and has won awards for her short stories and poetry.

In 2018 she was appointed and Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM), for services to theatre, film and television.

In a social media post Grace-Smith thanked her supporters, saying she had only heard about her nomination from a friend, as she was in the middle of planning for her latest production, which starts filming Saturday.

‘thank you to everyone who has supported me’ she wrote.

‘It’s frigging cool xx’.

Grace-Smith is one 6 indigenous filmmakers invited to the Academy, including Chad Burris (Chickasaw Nation), Amanda Kernell (Sámi), Blackhorse Lowe (Diné), Anne Lajla Utsi (Sámi) and Michael Greyeyes (Muskeg Lake First Nation Cree).

The director, screenwriter and playwright joins filmmaking institutions including Taika Waititi and Cliff Curtis, who were invited to join the academy in 2016.