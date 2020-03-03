Ōtangarei papakāinga officially opened

Soon the doors to the Ōtangarei Papakāinga homes will open to help struggling whānau.

The newly-built units set to provide housing for Māori is seen as a positive move to put whānau into new homes.

They are the first kaupapa Māori transitional homes in Ōtangarei opened today that will ensure the small but vibrant community can look after whānau most in need.

Māori Development Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta opened the six homes at the Ōtangarei Papakāinga. She says the model here reflects a strong whānau support system.

