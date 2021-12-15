Otene Hopa to lead PwC NZ's cultural charge into the future

The new national cultural lead at PwC New Zealand, Otene Hopa, says the challenge ahead of him is one that can help Māori and the global giant work together for the betterment of future generations.

"That's the main goal. My job is to support the work, the language and the culture for PwC to participate in things Māori," he told Te Ao Mārama shortly after being appointed to the newly created role.

PwC is one of the world's largest accounting and professional services companies in the world, with more than 290,000 employees globally, and generating revenue of US$45b annually.

The role of national cultural lead is a promotion for Hopa from the position he previously held as cultural adviser.

Creating the role in Aotearoa is PWC NZ showing a commitment to working with, and alongside, Māori, Hopa says.

"They want to tell Māori and New Zealand they're here to help in a way Māori know, and that's through manaakitanga and acknowledging mana whenua."

Commitment to identify with Māori

PwC manukura Māori business leader Wayne Tainui says the establishment of the role is a huge moment for the firm.

"This appointment isn’t just about the cultural aspirations of PwC, it’s a commitment to truly identify with Māori in this country and to strengthen our relationships with them.”

Hopa will work in partnership with the manukura leadership - PwC's dedicated Māori team, to deliver Māori cultural expertise, advice and guidance that supports the development of cultural capability across the company.

He will also lead and guide PwC’s Māori engagement, including supporting the development of close connections with iwi, hapū, Māor- focused entities and their communities across Aotearoa.

Tainui says Hopa "represents everything that we believe in and everything that we are.

"Many of us have crossed over the bridge from the marae into the corporate world and Otene gives us permission to invite everyone over the bridge. In all the years I’ve dedicated to establishing the Manukura team I’ve wanted this outcome and, with Otene, I know in my heart that the te ao Māori and te ao Pākehā worlds can work as one.”

'Walking the talk'

Acknowledging the importance of the position, Hopa says it is the right time for PwC and the Manukura team to stand in their space and deepen Māori-led, enduring relationships.

“My mission in life is to help people see the world in the way I see it, through a te ao Māori lens. That’s not just the mahi, but how you conduct the mahi - the thinking, the manaakitanga. This goes beyond being culturally competent and is the right thing to do as an organisation in Aotearoa.”

PwC New Zealand chief executive Mark Averill says the national cultural lead is the firm’s commitment to bringing its New Equation promise to life.

“As an organisation whose purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems, we believe that a commitment to aligning Te Ao Māori worldview into all facets of our business is crucial. This is us walking the talk.”

As part of PwC’s New Equation global strategy, PwC NZ has committed to making building a successful future for Aotearoa New Zealand, including creating more than 500 roles across the organisation, increasing ethnic representation at all levels, particularly for Māori and Pacific peoples and enhancing the cultural confidence of the firm.