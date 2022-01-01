'From our little whānau to yours, Happy New Year' - Adam Blair and Benji Marshall send well wishes

Photo / Getty Images

Māori league legends Adam Blair (Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi) and Benji Marshall (Ngāi Tuhoe) have joined in wishing whānau a happy new year.

With his whānau wrapped around him, a beaming Adam Blair said "From our little whānau to yours Happy New Year," in a post on his official Instagram account.

"May this year bring happiness, opportunities and a greater look into life," he said.

Acknowledging that it had been a tough year for everyone, Blair threw out a wero for the year ahead.

"Grateful for my family been one hell of a ride. Let’s go again bigger and better."

Alongside the sweetest of whānau photographs, Benj Marshall said "Happy New Year everyone" - "2022 come at me !!!!!"

Now that he has retired from playing, Marshall couldn't resist some banter either, adding "I’m ready to become a golf pro."

In a reflective Instagram post, Marshall's shared his gratitude for his whānau - including the birth of a baby daughter 'Ever' in 2021 - and for his playing career.

"I am grateful for so many things in 2021 . The opportunity at @ssfcrabbitohs [South Sydney Rabbitohs] to keep playing footy and to make it through and retire on a grand final was special," he said.

"To my wife @zoebmarshall and family for doing a 14 day quarantine just after my daughter was born and moving our whole life to qld [Queensland] for 3 and a half months just so I could finish the season off with the boys.

"Zoe you are my rock and I couldn’t have finished that way without your selfless attitude and your amazing motherly instincts for us to get through that all.

"2021 gave me my baby girl Ever. She is soooo special and makes me smile everyday," Marshall said.