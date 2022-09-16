Out of Pocket: Queen's death blindsides Pacific designers' London fashion show

A group of emerging Māori and Pacific designers in London is out of pocket and all dressed up with nowhere to show.

The event, meant to show the fashion from Pacific designers, had to be cancelled because of the Queen's death.

The cancellation left models and designers footing the bill for a show that didn’t happen.

People who were part of the show said they had lost luggage and others talked about sacrifices they made to make the trip over to London.

'Bit disappointing'

They had travelled from Tahiti, the Cook Islands, New Caledonia and Aotearoa at their own cost.

Designer and Miss Rotorua pageant organiser Kharl Wirepa said the death of the Queen "has not only been heartbreaking but it has had a large impact on our shows in London, not only in London but across the whole world. The fashion industry is feeling it”.

Jeanine Clarkin said it was a little bit disappointing but understandable since the whole town was in mourning.

It’s said that there will be a charity fashion show but nothing like the high fashion show that was promised.

“What we are missing out on is the level of the audience. They are missing out on us and we are missing out on them,” said Clarkin.

'Speculation of legal'

An aspiring model Misty-Blu Te Huna said “It’s been at least $6000 at the moment and is growing as time goes on, with a lot of changes that have been happening”.

There has been some speculation that legal action may be taken against the event organiser Ana Lavekau, with some of the designers paying up to $8000 for the opportunity to show at The Pacific London Fashion Show event.

That doesn't include extra costs incurred while travelling. Some designers say they are looking at a total cost of the trip nearing $20,000 out of pocket.

However, one positive to come out of the drama is that Kharl Wirepa has been invited to be a part of The London Fashion Show.