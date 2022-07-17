'Outcoached': Former ABs captain Sean Fitzpatrick's verdict

Credit / Rugby Pass

Ian Foster's oversight of what some fans are describing as 'the worst All Black team, ever' has once again shone the spotlight on his suitability as head coach, with Foster contracted through to the 2023 rugby world cup.

Former All Black captain Sean Fitzpatrick has told Sky Sport UK that the ABs were "outcoached", according to an NZ Herald report.

"The questions will be asked. Have they the right coaches? Have they the right head coach? We were outcoached, without question. So they need to decide what they're going to do in terms of going forward," Fitzpatrick said.

Foster, though, is refusing to discuss his future, "I just want to talk about the test match," he said Saturday, after the All Blacks' 32-22 loss to Ireland in Wellington and the historic first series win for the Irish in Aotearoa.

And Sunday, a scheduled media conference at the team's hotel was cancelled.

In any event, it is Ireland that rightly deserves the full-hearted praise. As coach Andy Farrell said, "It's a special day, isn't it?

"A special day for everyone back home, for everyone that's involved in Irish rugby, for everyone that's Irish, this is pretty special."

