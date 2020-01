Over $12 billion for NZ railways, roads, hospitals and schools

The government has allocated $12 billion of infrastructure improvements across the motu. Over half of the putea has been allocated for roading improvements, the rest will be allocated for schools, trains and hospitals.

$6.8 Billion - Road Improvements

$3.48 billion for Auckland Region

$1.35 billion for Wellington Region

$991 million for Waikato/Waiariki

$692 million for Whangarei (Northport upgrade)

$159 million for Waitaha

$90 million for Queenstown

$5.6 Billion for Schools

$4.8 million (maximum) for New heating systems in schools

$800 million for School Improvements

$1.1 Billion for Rail

$315 million for Wiri to Old Britomart

$371 million for Papakura to Pukekohe

$211 million for Wellington, Wairarapa and Palmeston North

$247 million for Two new railway stations on the Drury line

$300 Million for Hospitals

$75 million for Hospital upgrades

$5.2 million for Clean Energy

$83 million for Child and maternal health

$96 million for Mental Health and addiction

$26 million for Regional and rural service

$20 million for Contingency plans