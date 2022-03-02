Over 22,000 Covid cases; 405 hospitalisations

Another record is reached today for daily case numbers, with 22,152 new community cases of Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 3,525 of the new cases are from PCR tests while 18,627 came from RATs (rapid antigen tests).

Of the new cases, 382 are in Northland, 13,231 in Auckland, 2,139 in Waikato, 1,270 in Bay of Plenty, 415 in Lakes, 273 in Hawke's Bay, 367 in Mid Central, 56 in Whanganui, 261 in Taranaki, 137 in Tairāwhiti, 91 in Wairarapa, 1,115 in Capital and Coast, 473 in Hutt Valley, 272 in Nelson Marlborough, 1,033 in Canterbury, 36 in South Canterbury, 578 in Southern and 15 in West Coast regions. Eight cases are of unknown location.

The active case total is now well over 100,000 cases, now standing at 123,836.

There are now 405 people with Covid-19 in hospitals. Five of these are in Northland, 56 in North Shore, 142 in Middlemore, 108 in Auckland, 37 in Waikato, 12 in Bay of Plenty, five in Rotorua, three in Tairāwhiti, four in Taranaki, 10 in Canterbury, 11 in Capital and Coast, six in Nelson-Marlborough, two each in Mid Central and Hutt Valley, and one each in Hawke's Bay and Southland/Otago hospitals. Ten people are in intensive care units.

Cases at the border have dropped, with eight cases detected.

More than 60% of eligible Māori in the country to receive a booster dose have now done so, which accounts for 204,002 booster doses overall. Some 91% (519,456) have received their first dose, and 87.4% (499,081) have gotten their second dose.

Yesterday 421 first doses, 843 second doses, 105 third primary doses, 18,970 booster doses, 1,405 paediatric first doses and 237 paediatric second doses were given.