Over $3000 worth of toys, eight jumbo trolleys packed with kai delivered as part of Koha Christmas

Justin King and his brigade of volunteers have been busy delivering goods over the past couple of days.

Over $3000 worth of toys and eight jumbo trolleys packed with meats, vegetables and dessert have been delivered to 20 Taranaki whanāu who are facing a tough time.

For the fourth year in a row, as part of Koha Christmas, King has been packing boxes at the Age Concern Building in New Plymouth and delivering them across the region, with the help of a dozen volunteers and local businesses.

“The families receiving the koha are just so happy. It makes it all worthwhile when you see they are extremely grateful, they are positive. They are just stoked,” King said.

For every family, the moment when the van with gifts would pop out to the front door was always a festive surprise, King said, while en route to deliver his last box of goodies in Ōpunake.

One business let King buy $3000 worth of toys, discounted at half price, and another business donated chicken, ham, roast, pudding, custard, potatoes, broccoli, carrots, cauliflower and cabbage – enough to fill eight supermarket jumbo trolleys.

“We have got over 80 presents that we gave out to tamariki and just under 30 families that we gave the gift-kai to. So, it takes a long time,” he said.

Friends and volunteers from the Marfell community helped King with the logistics and completing the “mammoth tasks”.

“If I was to do it all myself, it would take me three weeks.”

The happy brigade started packing goods in the early morning of Friday and finished late in the evening, while the last box was on the road being delivered.

Original article from STUFF