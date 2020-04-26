Over 70 NZDF personnel unable to return due to Covid-19 crisis - 11.30am Newsbreak

- With around 15,000 NZDF personnel currently serving, spare a thought for some 70 personnel currently deployed overseas who were unable to come home because of the Covid-19 crisis.

- New Zealand's coronavirus death toll rose to 18 yesterday after the death of a woman in her 70s in Waitakere hospital Friday night. She is the second resident of CHT St Margarets to pass away. The good news is that there were again just five new cases of Covid-19 in the 48 hours to Saturday - made up of three new confirmed cases and two new probable cases. There were 7 people in hospital as at Saturday, one less than Friday. One remains in ICU at Middlemore. Another 23 people have recovered taking the total to 1,118. Of the new cases Saturday, one is Māori and another is of Pacific Island descent. A cluster in Wellington of 13 cases linked to a local wedding is now regarded as closed and more clusters are expected to be closed in coming days.