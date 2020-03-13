Pacific Business Hub supports cancelled Pasifika stallholders

The Pacific Business Hub in Manukau. Source/Pacific Business Hub website.

Another ‘Pop Up Pasifika’ event will be held to support the stallholders who lost out due to the Pasifika Festival cancellation. The Pasifika Festival, held in Western Springs, has been going for 27 years and would normally attract about 60,000 over two days. This makes it an ideal opportunity for Pasifika businesses and community groups to do business and raise funds.

But the last minute cancellation, due to fears surrounding the Coronavirus, means that stallholders will potentially be left out of pocket.

Fortunately this is not the only event being held to support these businesses and community groups. The stallholders were also invited by the Cook Island community to Rage in the Park 2020, today, in Mangere.

It is hoped that this will help the stallholders recoup some of their lost funds. This is the second time in two years that the annual Pasifika Event was cancelled. Last years festivities were cancelled due to the March 15 terrorist attack in Christchurch.

The Pacific Business Hub hosts the periodic ‘Pop Up Pasifika’ events in their Manukau headquarters. Their main purpose is to help small Pasifika businesses grow, by providing them a retail front. The Pacific Business Hub issued the following statement.

"We are all aware of the outbreak of the new disease called COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). With continued vigilance the chance of widespread community outbreak is expected to remain low. With that in mind the Pacific Business Hub will open up its premises to hold a Pasifika Pop-Up Market to allow our communities the opportunity to have stalls.

But please note, our disclaimer below. We open our doors on the understanding that we are all responsible for our own health and safety at all times. If you have developed symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath seek medical advice and stay home."

More to come tomorrow.