Pacific community need leads to opening of Ōtara Covid-19 testing station - 12.30pm Newsbreak

- The COVID-19 testing station that opened this weekend in Ōtara, Auckland is a response to the immediate need identified by the Pacific community. The new testing station is located in the main Ōtara shopping centre car park next to the South Seas Healthcare Clinic. The Clinic's CEO Lemalu Silao Vaisola-Sefo says it comes following an absence of access to a nearby testing station during the first two weeks of the lockdown.

- Sera McAnn, who currently resides in Japan, says that the people and government there are not taking the COVID-19 pandemic as seriously as they should be. With over 2,000 cases and 60 deaths, the Aitanga-a-Hauiti professional MMA fighter has provided an insight into what life is currently like in Saitama, Japan.