Pacific Island Forum to convene virtual leaders retreat

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama at the 2019 Pacific Island Forum in Tuvalu. Credit / Newshub

Pacific Island Forum leaders are to hold a virtual special leaders retreat in February.

The focus of the retreat will be on the Covid-19 pandemic and the appointment of the next secretary-general of the forum, the Pacific Island Forum Secretariat said in a statement.

“The settlement of a date for the special retreat of the Pacific Islands Forum has been an arduous process given the competing commitments of leaders at the national level," forum chair, Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano said.

"However, following extensive consultations with colleague leaders, I am pleased to confirm the first week of February for this session. I am confident that we will also appoint the new Secretary General when we meet in February.”