Pacific leaders converge on Fiji to discuss climate change

Leaders from across the Pacific region are meeting today to discuss the issues that are impacting the region including post-Covid recovery plans, trade, security and climate change.

This year the Island nation of Kiribati did not attend the forum but New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has asked her fellow foreign leaders to make sure that the small island nation returns to the meeting.

Later today Stuff reported Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown and Marshall Islands President David Kabua would also not be attending.

Ardern, accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta, landed last night in Suva and had had many meetings organised for their stay.

The prime minister was to have her first bilateral meeting with Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama with climate change a major talking point but this has now been delayed until tomorrow.

Leaders are likely to discuss the concept that the Pacific region contributes the least carbon emissions into the atmosphere globally but is the region bearing the brunt of climate change.

Discussions will about having trouble accessing clean running water in some of these Pacific nations.

Later in the day Ardern was to visit a seed bank looking at storing and studying important foods that Pacific nations eat including taro, kūmara, breadfruit and coconut. The seed bank will store material against the day climate change events like storms, cyclones and floods occur so people can access these seedlings to replace their lost plants.

New Zealand is to make an announcement about a monetary pledge to help support some of these climate change efforts.

Based on a Te Ao Tapatahi story by Whatitiri Te Wake