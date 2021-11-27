Pacific unit brings together new set of language supports

Photo / File

The Pacific Languages Unit has been officially launched today in what Minister for Pacific Peoples, Aupito William Sio, describes as "a milestone for Pacific communities".

The unit brings together a new set of language supports within the Ministry for Pacific Peoples to provide advice, commission research, maintain standards, promote language use and fund community initiatives, Minister Aupito William Sio said in a statement.

“The Pacific Languages Unit will prove integral to the success of our collaborative efforts to revitalise, protect and sustain our beautiful Pacific languages,” he said.

“We know all available support is needed if Pacific languages are to thrive in Aotearoa.

“The Languages Unit is already proving its value by being a keystone for our communities, and the work that’s needed to increase language speakers.”

“Language revitalisation requires integrated, coherent, and multifaceted approaches for success. ‘O le tele o sulu e maua ai figota’ – ‘Through collaboration we can overcome the most difficult challenges and ensure success for our communities’ aspirations," Minister Aupito William Sio said.