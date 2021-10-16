'Packed!' Thousands Flood Tamaki's Domain in Anti-Lockdown Protest

Thousands of people have descended on Auckland’s Domain in protest at Tāmaki Makaurau's level three lockdown.

The protest is the second such event and is again led by Destiny Church’s Brian Tamaki.

The group operating under the name ‘Freedom & Rights Coalition NZ’ is claiming there are thousands in attendance.

A person at the event described the scenes to Te Ao Māori News as ‘packed’.

"There are some people wearing masks... Most people are social distancing," he said.

The event comes on the same day as the government’s National Vaccination drive, ‘Super Saturday’, taking place across the motu.

Tamaki took the stage at noon saying he was ‘ashamed’ of the government keeping people locked down in their homes.

He acknowledged he was the person arrested last week for organising the previous protest, in violation of government level 3 Covid-19 restrictions in Tāmaki.

Police are in attendance but have not engaged with the crowd, a representative saying they are ‘monitoring the situation’ and will respond accordingly.