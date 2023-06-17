Paerata-Reid into Round of 16 at Indonesia's Krui Pro

Photo / WSL / Tim Hain

Elliot Paerata-Reid (Ngāti Tūwharetoa) is through to the last 16 at the Krui Pro world surfing competition in Indonesia.

The Piha local put on an "epic" showing at Ujung Bocur in Sumatra to win his Round of 32 matchup with a heat total of 9.64 points on Saturday.

The heat included fellow Kiwi, Billy Stairmand, who is fresh from qualifying for the 2004 Paris Olympics at the World Surfing Games in El Salvador.

Paerata-Reid finished ahead of second-placed Kyuss King of Australia (9.17), Stairmand in third (9.00) and Australia's Micah Margieson in fourth spot (8.67).

Today's result continues Paerata-Reid's impressive form at the competition after he earned the highest heat total of the first day with 14.16 (out of a possible 20).

“I’ve been here before several times and I feel like this wave really suits my surfing. I’m taking it heat by heat, but I’m keen to do better this year for sure,” he said earlier this week.

The Ngāti Tūwharetoa surfer will go up against Japan's Daiki Tanaka, I Nyoman Artana of Indonesia and Australia's Axel Curotta in the Round of 16.

Paerata-Reid finished equal third at the 2019 Krui Pro.