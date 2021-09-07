Paige reconnects to Te Ao Māori through translation of hit single

Source / Nichole June Productions

Singer-songwriter Paige Tapara, or 'Paige' of Ngāti Maniapoto and Ngāti Tūwharetoa has released the Reo version of her hit single Waves, now called Taiāniwha.

Working collaboratively with Te Panekiretanga graduate Hana Mereraiha, the waiata is one of the songs being released for Waiata Anthems Week. Paige says the experience put her in a “vulnerable position.”

“Music is supposed to be something I’m really good at but, when it comes to translating it to Te Reo, that’s a whole new world for me.

“Hana did such an amazing job, making me feel comfortable in that environment."

Having grown up somewhat disconnected from Te Ao Māori, Paige says the experience has been very special because it reconnects to her taha Māori

“It has become a lot more important to me. So I’m on a really exciting journey and I can’t wait to learn more.”

Paige is a finalist for the Best Wāhine Māori Solo Artist award at this year’s Māori Waiata Music Awards alongside the likes of Anna Codington, Mistee K, and Ainsleigh Allen.

"It's a huge honour for me. I didn’t expect to be ever be nominated for an award like this. I think it’s a bit early for me but I’m really grateful."

Paige’s next Reo song will be released this Friday