Pair sentenced for murder of Dimetrius Pairama

Toko (Ashley) Shane Winter and Kerry Te Amo have been sentenced to life in jail for the murder of 17-year-old Dimetrius Pairama.

In a statement, Police have acknowledged their sentencing, saying the details of Pairama's death shocked Police and the sider Māngere community.

Dimetrius’ life was taken in July 2018.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Va’aelua of Counties Manukau Police says our thoughts and sympathies continue to be with those who knew and loved Dimetrius.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the investigation team who worked on this case.

"The hard work of our Public Safety Team officers, CIB staff and Crown solicitors has all led to this outcome today.

"I hope today’s sentencing can offer Dimetrius’ family some degree of comfort as they continue to grieve and come to terms with her tragic and senseless death.”

The pair will serve at least 19 years before they are eligible for parole.