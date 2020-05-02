Pakiri rāhui to protect kaumātua and kuia - 11.30am Newsbreak

- There were three new confirmed cases of Covid-19 to report Friday. One case is linked to overseas travel, another to a known case and one is still under investigation. That brings the total of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand to 1,479. There were no new Covid-19 deaths to report. There were six people in hospital - none of those people is in ICU. 85% of all confirmed and probable cases are considered recovered bringing the total to 1,252, an increase of 11 on Thursday. Of the total cases, 126 are Māori and 76 are Pacific Islanders. Those numbers remain unchanged from Thursday. There are still 16 significant clusters - one has had no cases notified in the last 28 days and is now considered closed. Another cluster is expected to close Saturday.

- A rāhui has been placed over Māori owned lands adjacent to Pakiri Beach north of Auckland by the kaumātua and haukāinga that live in the small isolated community. Whānau spokesperson Jessie Chapman says, "The rāhui has been placed to protect the vulnerable (kaumātua and kuia) with underlying health conditions." Some locals have portrayed this action negatively.

- The community of Gisborne have banded together since the beginning of the lockdown distributing kai to their most vulnerable. Eleven community groups have registered to ensure hundreds of whānau were fed thanks to the helping hand of Gizzy Kai Rescue.