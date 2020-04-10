Palmerston whānau hosts online workouts with relatives across the world

The Sidney-Richmond whānau from Palmerston North is hosting morning workouts via Zoom to stay connected to whānau around Aotearoa and the world.

The family includes mum Vanessa, dad Rawiri, nanna Fae, son Tiaho and daughter Ema-Kahurangi.

“We’re just a whānau who are trying to stay connected through this COVID period, so we’re doing a whanau Zoom hākinakina four times a week in the morning," says Vanessa.

They have whanaunga from Palmerston, New Plymouth, Auckland and even Paris who get involved.

“Seeing our whānau tune from around the world is special. Sometimes it’s too late for some of the whānau, it doesn’t matter if you watch, or join in. It’s about being here.”

Each workout involves 30 minutes of exercise and each household will host a different day.

“We are probably more connected now with our whānau than ever before. We do it for a laugh. We aren’t the best but we have fun.”

The family says they will continue to host the workouts as the lockdown continues.