Panel to review Black Ferns' culture

A review into the culture within the Black Ferns will take place over the summer thanks to its disappointing northern tour and subsequent revelations of disharmony in the squad.

Following consultation with the New Zealand Rugby Players Association, New Zealand Rugby has appointed a panel made up of Simpson Grierson partner Phillipa Muir (review lead), former Black Fern and NZRPA director Tammi Wilson Uluinayau, NZR national harm prevention manager Eleanor Butterworth and All Blacks leadership manager Gilbert Enoka to oversee the Black Ferns cultural and environmental review.

The scope of the review will see Black Ferns players, management, NZR and NZRPA personnel provide feedback on the team environment, with a focus on identifying and supporting improvements as well as any behavioural or wellbeing concerns.

The review comes after the Black Ferns suffered the four heaviest losses at the hands of England and France, which was followed by veteran hooker Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate posting to social media she had suffered a mental breakdown on tour, and making allegations of alleged inappropriate comments by coach Glen Moore, including her being picked for the team "to play the guitar".

The review panel will present its report to NZR and NZRPA by the end of February.