Pania Tyson-Nathan inducted into business hall of fame

By Eva Wilson, Te Rito journalism cadet.

The New Zealand Business Hall of Fame has inducted Rongomaiwahine descendant Pania Tyson-Nathan in a black-tie event at Auckland’s Cordis Hotel.



The New Zealand Business Hall of Fame recognises those who have made significant contributions to economic and social development. Already a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit, Tyson-Nathan now joins other Hall of Fame business leaders Sir Christopher Mace, Pāora Morgan, Mavis Mullins and the late Sir Apirana Ngata.



Regarded as one of the most influential Māori wāhine in business, Tyson-Nathan in her role as Chief Executive of New Zealand Māori Tourism has built the industry value from $130 million to $1.2 billion.



Tyson-Nathan offered a reminder to never “underestimate the teachings from the marae”.



“At the marae, the front doesn't work without the back and vice versa. But it's also about humility and those who are coming through the opportunity to be amongst others. Tā Wira Gardiner always said to me, 'Go to war with what you've got' and that's exactly what we've done.”

'Service without peer'



Mullins said that she was “honoured to be with her” as fellows in the Hall of Fame, while Morgan commented that Tyson-Nathan’s “service to our people is to be without peer.”



Gala attendees included Judge Sir Joseph Williams, Terry Shipman, and Steven Adams.



“Her compassion extends to the few and many. She has met American presidents, the Queen, the UK Prime Minister and so many more. From the beginning to the end, she is Mahia, she is Rongomaiwahine,” Sir Joseph said.



Adams, who now plays for Memphis Grizzlies said it was a huge honour to be in attendance and share the moment with Tyson-Nathan.



“She's awesome. When I'm in the US and I come back, I get grounded immediately. You're not too caught up in the clouds, she sets you straight really quickly.”



Tyson-Nathan has held leadership positions at the Māori exporters collective, Māori Inc and the Kahungunu Asset Holding Company, as well as directorships of the Māori Economic board, the Ministerial Advisory Group on trade and New Zealand Film Commission Board. Tyson-Nathan has also supported the Māori Battalion through various fundraising initiatives.



