Pania Tyson-Nathan inducted into business hall of fame

By Eva Wilson, Te Rito journalism cadet.
The New Zealand Business Hall of Fame has inducted Rongomaiwahine descendant Pania Tyson-Nathan in a black-tie event at Auckland’s Cordis Hotel.
The New Zealand Business Hall of Fame recognises those who have made significant contributions to economic and social development. Already a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit, Tyson-Nathan now joins other Hall of Fame business leaders Sir Christopher Mace, Pāora Morgan, Mavis Mullins and the late Sir Apirana Ngata.
Regarded as one of the most influential Māori wāhine in business, Tyson-Nathan in her role as Chief Executive of New Zealand Māori Tourism has built the industry value from $130 million to $1.2 billion.
Tyson-Nathan offered a reminder to never “underestimate the teachings from the marae”.
“At the marae, the front doesn't work without the back and vice versa. But it's also about humility and those who are coming through the opportunity to be amongst others. Tā Wira Gardiner always said to me, 'Go to war with what you've got' and that's exactly what we've done.”