Pāpā spends three months foraging for kai, hunting after swearing off supermarkets

Pāpā Wharewera with his tamariki / Supplied

By Arohanui West Te Rito journalism cadet

A Bay of Plenty father of two has found an innovative way to cut his food bill by giving up supermarkets for three months and instead foraging for all his kai.

Pāpā Wharewera grew very familiar with his local roadside fruit trees and foraging hot spots in winter last year when he decided to swear off supermarkets.

Living in the Bay Of Plenty coastal town of Te Kaha the 30-year-old hunter mainly lived off fish, wild game and locally grown fruit and vegetables he foraged for or grew in his garden.

Wharewera said most people would be surprised at "the abundance of kai (food) that's actually around when you're not reliant on supermarkets".

He has worn many hats over the years including semi-professional rugby player, teacher, "tea-towel operator" at his marae and a career firefighter with FENZ.

When asked why he decided to give up supermarkets, Wharewera said he felt he was being called to step into the unknown and trust the process.

"My body and wairua (spirit) spoke to me," he explained.

He said saving money was a bonus but being self-sustaining is time-costly.

"If cheaper in time is an answer, then no it's not cheaper but in the sense of money, yeah of course it is."

It was a real community effort, a local whānau with free-range chickens provided him with eggs and he would often swap crops with his neighbours.

"Basically the community fed me," he told Newshub.

Due to work and whānau commitments, you can't always be out hunting and diving, he explained.

"So often if whānau have excess kai or are proficient in growing a certain vege or hunting, you're able to lean in and have a bit of a give / take relationship"

He emphasised if you are given kai it is right to reciprocate that with whatever you have to offer, whether it be in the form of time or resources.

Wharewera said heightened awareness and presence were the many benefits of the three-month challenge.

"It brought a deeper connection to the taiao (environment).. to be able to rattle off your pepeha is one thing but to be able to actually step foot on your maunga is another.

"Awareness of your environment, your surroundings and yourself are all heightened because you are looking for food or for opportunities to look for things to sustain you and your whānau"

He said although his wife and children did not join him in this challenge they were very inquisitive.

"It made them more curious as to what I was up to, they often joined me in the garden or down at the rocks."

Although he no longer follows the 'no supermarket' rule Pāpā continues to be an avid fisherman, diver and gatherer of kai.

He follows a mainly vegan diet with the exception of seafood and shares his experiences on his Tik Tok channel 'saltwaterexpression' which has just under 2000 followers.