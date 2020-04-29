Pāpā teaches tamariki to cook easy meals during lockdown

A Hamilton father of two taught his tamariki to cook during the lockdown. The results have been so good that one of his sons reckons that he might prefer home cooking now. Jason Te Akau recalls a conversation he had with one of his sons.

“Dad, I’ve kinda gone off takeaways," Jason Te Akau says.

He recalled his childhood cooking career started in front of his fridge and microwave. His first attempts at cooking were melting cheese over leftover vegetables because his brother has eaten all the sandwiches. His skills elevated when his whānau started to teach him the way of the ringa wera.

“I think all Māori like their kai, but from a young age, I’ve been inspired by some whānau that have helped me along the way," Te Akau says.

Seeing his whānau able to serve up kai at a moments notice to manuwhiri are some of the things that have inspired this master ringa wera. Passing on those skills have given him a new way to bond with his sons.

“It’s been good for my kids, because it’s also filled those quiet times with stuff for us to do together,” Te Akau says.

As a father, Te Akau feels its important that his kids not only know the basics of cooking, but understand where kai comes from.

“I think it’s important that they know where the kai comes from, like the māra," he says.

Cooking hasn't all been fun and games. Te Akau recalls how one time, he oversmoked a hangī, making the flavour too strong. His cakes haven't always turned out for the best either, but he's found a way to manage.

"My kids aren’t fussy, they like their vegetables.

“My cakes generally turn out to be puddings, but add a bit of cream and no worries!”

Home cooking and gardening have financial benefits as well.Te Akau says, that these activities have been a bonus for him, and given him, "A bit more putea in the back pocket”

The Kirikiriroa pāpā confirmed to Tapatahi that he has yet to return to any of his local takeaway outlets.