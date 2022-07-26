Papal apology a start, long way to go - Māori educator in Canada

A Māori educator in Ontario, Canada says native tribes are divided by this week's visit of healing and reconciliation by the Pope but some see it as a good start on a long journey.

Pope Francis today apologised for the historic Catholic-run residential schools where 150,000 indigenous children were kept isolated from their families and tribes dating from the 19th century to the 1970s.

Hohepa Hei (Te Whānau a Apanui) works with indigenous schools in Canada to revive their languages and culture. He told teaomaori.news that native people ultimately want to see the abolition of the Doctrine of Discovery - the papal laws used by European countries to claim the right to conquer, invade and occupy new lands, and convert indigenous people to Christianity.

"Tuatahi, kia tangohia tērā. Tuarua, kia whakatikahia ngā take raupatu whenua me te whai rongoā mō te whakarauora i te reo taketake o ngā iwi o konei."

(Firstly, have that law removed. Second, they want to see the laws that allowed land confiscation overturned, and finally, they want to remedy the loss of indigenous languages across the native tribes.)

The Pope has said his apology is the first step, and that a "serious investigation" into abuses must occur to foster healing. Hei says many native descendants remain members of the church, while others are steadfast in their pursuit of their mana motuhake. However, one big sticking point for most is the massive cost spent by the Canadian government to host the Pope.

"Ko te iwi e nōhia e au i tēnei wā, kāore he wai, kua pakaru katoa ngā rori, e noho pōhara tonu ana ngā kura, nō reira ko te pātai nui he aha te take kei te tuku atu te kāwanatanga o Kanata i te nui o te pūtea ki tēnei kaupapa heoi anō kei te noho pōhara tonu ngā iwi o konei."

(The place where I am at the moment has no water, the roads are broken and the local school system is underfunded so the question really is why the government is spending so much money on this kaupapa, but the indigenous tribes are still living in poverty.)

"Kei te kimi tonu wā tātou whanaunga o konei i te rongoā i te taha mātauranga, i te taha reo, i te taha pūtaiao me pēhea te whakarauora i tō rātou taiao, nā te mea kua kaha paruparu te kāwanatanga i rātou whenua. Ko te whānau Onigaming i kōnei, ko te .5% ō rātou whenua kei te noho tonu ki o rātou ringaringa i tēnei wā. Koira tētahi take nui i konei."

(Our relations here are still searching for solutions in education, language retention, and scientific knowledge to restore the environment that the government has polluted. And the Onigaming tribe where I am, currently only holds around .5% of their traditional lands. Those are the big issues being faced here.)