Papamoa Bulldogs make another dream come true

Earlier in the year, we followed the Papamoa Bulldogs and their inspirational climb up the mountain carrying tetraplegic Bryce Dinneen as the community came together to make his dream come true.

The good news is they made the Bay of Plenty league grand finals on Saturday and Te Ao Toa was there.

It may not have been the NRL grand final but for the Papamoa Bulldogs and the Bay of Plenty league community, this was the big show.

"It was a very hard game, we knew Tauhara would come out and give it to us. They've been one of the top teams all year," the Bulldogs told Te Ao Toa after the Rotorua final.

"We knew we had to come and bring our A-game. I thought the boys really did that today."