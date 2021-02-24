Papatoetoe High School closed until further notice

Papatoetoe High School remains closed today after a former student and her two siblings tested positive for the UK variant of Covid-19 yesterday.

The parents and another sibling have returned negative tests and the family has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

Nearly 700 tests were carried out yesterday afternoon at the school's pop-up covid-19 testing station. The Ministry of Health has since asked the school to reclose until further notice as a precaution and has advised every student and staff member to be retested.

The health ministry says the teenager identified had recently finished school and has been working at Kmart Botany.

The teenager was at work last Friday and Saturday between 4pm and 10pm. And now the ministry is asking anyone who was at Kmart Botany, 500 Ti Rakau Drive, Botany Downs, at these times to be tested.

Thirty-one staff at Kmart have already been identified as close contacts and are isolating and being provided with public health advice.

Other locations of interest for the three cases are continuing to be investigated and will be notified when available.

If you or your whānau have symptoms, the ministry is advising to immediately isolate at home and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice.