Papatoetoe High School retests for Covid following new positive case

Papatoetoe High School has confirmed the new community case in Auckland is a student at the school.

Students and staff of Papatoetoe High School who only returned to school yesterday after a shutdown due to Covid-19 community cases will all be tested today and tomorrow by a mobile testing unit at the school.

That follows the report of a student classed as a "casual contact plus" who yesterday went for a test after losing senses of taste and smell though no other symptoms. She had not attended school yesterday and isolated at home after the test.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today the staff and students were being tested again "out of an abundance of caution." He praised Papatoetoe High School principal Vaughan Couillault for his assistance.

"No principal wants to see his or her school in this situation and he has responded proactively."

The student found to have Covid-19 today has another sibling who also attends the school but did not yesterday. The family of six are being tested by a mobile health unit today. If they are found to test positive, the ministry will release new locations where family members had been recently.

'Be kind'

Family members of the staff and students have been asked to attend community clinics for retesting so the unit at the school can be dedicated to the staff and students.

Hipkins warned people to be kind on social media about the latest cases: "Don't pass judgment on others."

An 0800 number had been made available to support people affected by the pandemic.

He also said wastewater testing in the Papatoetoe area had been negative.

Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield said catching this case proved the system was working. He noted that the virus had a long tail.

He said the casual contacts of the earlier case had been tested on Day 5 but it was possible those people tested might have been early in symptoms, which is why the re-testing was happening.

He said 10 students tested in the first batch had still not been contacted.

Yesterday there were five other cases in managed isolation hotels,

Facebook Updates

In a Facebook post, the school announced the news as Hipkins and Dr Bloomfield went live at a media conference at 1pm today.

The school says the student has not been at school this week and retesting of staff and students is underway and will be completed before they leave school this afternoon.

More information around additional testing of households is expected to be emailed from the school this afternoon.

Students will be released at 3:15 pm today, or after they got tested.

If you or your whānau have symptons, please refer to the Covid-19 website on where to get tested and how to keep safe.

Click here for further details http://covid19.govt.nz/