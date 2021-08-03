Papatūānuku-inspired breast screening unit launches in Tāmaki

Access to breast screening has been boosted for wāhine living in the Auckland and Waitemata district health boards' regions.

This is thanks to a new mobile breast screening unit, adorned with a unique design, representing Papatūānuku.

The design on the unit was the creation of graphic designer, Bridgette Keil of Ngāti Tamaterā, who says Papatūānuku or mother earth, was fitting for this kaupapa.

“I hope it encourages women to be strong, to make that appointment and get screened,” she says.

The initiative is a collaborative effort between Auckland and Waitematā DHB’s, with plans to screen 200 women per week.

A pōwhiri was held for the mobile unit this morning.