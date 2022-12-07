Paradox study exploring if there is more to Māori than whakapapa

The idea of being Māori to most Māori is simple - "My whakapapa is Māori therefore I am Māori" but Ririwai Fox (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa, Ngāti Porou), a PhD student at Victoria University is exploring the idea and writing a thesis around 'The Paradox of being Māori’ and finding out what that means.

Fox says the paradox of being Māori is and isn’t a real paradox where whakapapa is undeniable but for someone who isn’t whakapapa Māori but aligns with cultural values, principles, beliefs and practices of the culture is where the paradoxical challenge starts.

“I don’t think we have an agreed term for a person like that, so we keep conflating the two things. That’s why I call it a paradox.”

Fox says that in his psychology field statistics are a valuable resource and in New Zealand statistics comparisons are made using Māori and non-Māori numbers to distinguish well-being.

“I thought that if you could measure cultural connections against values, principles and practices, you can say that these findings are painting the whole picture and need to look a little deeper.”

'Cultural learning opportunities'

Fox distinguishes between whakapapa, which identifies as being Māori, and embeddedness which distinguishes a person’s alignment to Māori values, beliefs, practices and culture.

For example, former high-flier politicians Simon Bridges and Paula Bennett both whakapapa to Māori but don't share the same type of Māori embeddedness as someone like Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi. This is where Fox’s research could help make that distinction easier.

“It disentangles the confusion so that we are not using the same word so we can be clearer about what we are talking about, we can say yes because they are whakapapa Māori but they may not be very embedded in Māori culture.”

“I think that is a perfectly reasonable statement to make but it doesn’t attack their whakapapa and their identity.

"It's more sensitive to the fact that not everyone has those cultural learning opportunities to be developed in te ao Māori because of the impacts of colonisation."