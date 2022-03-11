Paralympian Barney Koneferenisi still breaking barriers

Barney Koneferenisi is just like Jonah Lomu at rugby, only he plays in a wheelchair. He competed at the Tokyo Paralympics last year, scoring 23 tries against the eventual winners, Team USA. Now he has another goal, providing safer transport for the vulnerable.

Koneferenisi wants to make sure that safer rides are provided for vulnerable people in Tāmaki Makaurau

“Normally, when we order a taxi, I order a normal-sized car. But once I tell the company or the driver that I am in a wheelchair, when they see the wheelchair, they cancel straight away.”

Koneferenisi says he conducted a survey at the beginning of 2019, asking people all over Tāmaki whether they had been discriminated against or rejected a ride or even abused.

“We interviewed close to 230 people with disabilities and out of that number, 217 said yes to having been rejected for a ride.”

Working with his business mentor, Raymond Dufton, Koneferenisi decided to set up his own business, simply named Safer Rides.

Dutton said replies that came back were not good, "pretty sad, real sad. You wouldn't think it could happen."

Shocking discovery

Their determination came from some disturbing stories shared in his survey.

“A lot of women have stated that, when they jump in the taxi, intoxicated or sober, the driver does do what they do with people with disabilities and they take longer routes. And once the meter gets to a certain amount the driver then gets to the house and say 'if you cannot afford to pay this fare, the fare can be swapped for sexual favours,” Koneferenisi says.

Koneferenisi and Dutton hope Safer Rides will go some way toward protecting the vulnerable by providing trusted drivers, wheelchair accessible vehicles and even an app for whanau with speech impediments. The pair know it will all cost money but they're optimistic about reaching their goal.

“We've started a Givealittle and we are just trying to raise funds through there because we've applied to a lot of grants and scholarships for the past year and a half. And a lot of them have shut us down.”

“There are some really generous people out there and we'd appreciate it,” Dufton says.

For more information, visit the Givealittle page: Providing a safer ride for the vulnerable.